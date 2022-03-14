Brian Phillips

I started my financial career as a Stockbroker in London during the 1970s and served institutional clients in the UK, Middle East, Germany and Switzerland.
In the 1990s, based in Frankfurt with a private bank serving asset management clients internationally and in the 2000s working with hedge funds & private equity funds.
Currently I manage family assets, primarily in equities globally.
TripleA is a team consisting of my wife Annette and myself, whereby investment ideas are thrown in from both sides and discussed between us. Ultimate decisions are made jointly.
We thereby can guarantee a controlled and balanced investment approach to our potential investors
