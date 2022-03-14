See all wikifolios
TripleA Next Generation Energy

TripleA

Performance

  • -3.8 %
    since 2021-09-08
  • -
    1 Year
  • -
    Ø-Performance per year
All fees have already been deducted

Risk

  • -29.7 %
    Maximum loss (to date)
  • 1.24×
    Risk factor
Trading Idea

Portfolio of world-wide stocks from the new energy sector to include nuclear energy as well as hydrogen. To avoid extensive draw-downs, when sectors fall out of favour, I include the possibility to park money temporarily in broader index ETFs. It is not intended to deal in derivatives or take short positions. show more

Master data

Symbol
WF0TRPANGE
Date created
2021-09-08
Index level
High watermark
103.8

Rules

wikifolio labels

Investment Universe

Trader

TripleA
Registered since 2021-03-02
