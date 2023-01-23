WaterStreet

Over 30 years of working with and investing in financial services and FinTech companies. I founded and currently run a boutique investment management company called Water Street Advisors LLC based in Brooklyn, NY. Though independent and entrepreneurial now, I spent the first 17 years of my career at two major Wall Street firms - Merrill Lynch and Bear Stearns, working with a broad range of banks, broker dealers, hedge funds, asset managers and insurance companies globally on their corporate finance and mergers & acquisitions transactions. I even started and recently sold a financial education app to Centsai.com, a digital financial education company. show more

Experience in securities trading Risk class 1: 3 or more years Risk class 2: 3 or more years Risk class 3: 3 or more years Risk class 4: 3 or more years Risk class 5: 3 or more years