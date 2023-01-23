Register
Water Street US FinTech Leaders

WaterStreet

Last Login: 01/23/2023

+1.4%
since 01/19/2023
-
1 Year
-
Ø-Perf. per year
-0.3%
Max loss
0.68
Risk factor

Portfolio chart

Certificate fee per year

0.95%

Performance fee

20%
Before a wikifolio can become investable, the following criteria must be fulfilled:
3 / 21 days of test period
0 / 10 Reservations
EUR 0 / 2,500 Reserved capital
The US FinTech Leaders strategy will hold 20 equities of financial technology companies that conduct business primarily in the United States. The companies included will be listed on either the NASDAQ or the NYSE stock exchanges. Companies may operate in or service any or all of the following financial sectors: lending; payments; securities, investments, wealth and asset management; crypto currencies; information, analytics and media; and enterprise software and hardware. This is a long only strategy with no leverage. Each stock included in the portfolio will, at the time of inclusion, represent approximately 5% of the total portfolio. The portfolio will be rebalanced (all 20 equities to represent 5% of the total portfolio) on a quarterly basis. The manager of the wikifolio will make decisions about which equities to include, exclude or change based on fundamental research and decades of experience working with and investing in financial services and FinTech companies.

Symbol

WF0FTECH20

Date created

01/19/2023

Index level

-

High watermark

100.0

Investment Universe

