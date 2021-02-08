See all wikifolios
Register
See all wikifolios

Must-Have Investments

AceWolf8

Performance

  • +25.8 %
    since 2020-09-08
  • -
    1 Year
  • -
    Ø-Performance per year
All fees have already been deducted

Risk

  • -10.7 %
    Maximum loss (to date)
  • 0.86×
    Risk factor
Content after Login

You want access to all the information?

To see actual portfolio of this wikifolio, the performance-chart and sustainability-score please register now - for free.

Register

Trading Idea

The main idea is to pick and invest in global players with a mid/long-term holding period. This portfolio with its healthy stock picks appeals to risk-averse investors who focus on growth.


*Disclaimer: Subjective Opinion show more

Master data

Symbol
WF0001MH92
Date created
2020-09-08
Index level
High watermark
124.7

Rules

wikifolio labels

Investment Universe

Trader

AceWolf8
Registered since 2020-07-21
Show profile

Top wikifolios

Now investable

More wikifolios