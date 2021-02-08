Megatrend Follower
Performance
+16.7 %since 2020-08-07
-1 Year
-Ø-Performance per year
Risk
-6.7 %Maximum loss (to date)
-Risk factor
Recent eventsNo comments available
Buy 2021-02-04 at 09:40 amUS5128071082Price EUR 422.900 1.1 %
Sell 2021-02-03 at 11:54 amLU2010095458Price EUR 11.934 2.1 %
Trading Idea
Es werden vor allem Aktien und Optionen je nach Szenarioentwicklung gekauft und je nach Entwicklung lang- oder kurzfristig gehalten.
Der Handel basiert sowohl auf kurzfristigen News als auch langfristigen (technologischen, soziologischen und makroökonomischen) Trends.
Der Anlagehorizont ist insgesamt langfristig (>10 Jahre) show more
Master data
Symbol
|WF00091603
Date created
|2020-08-07
High watermark
|114.2
Rules
Investment Universe
Trader
Registered since 2020-01-08