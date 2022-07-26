AKTYCOON
-0.6%
since 07/20/2022
-
1 Year
-
Ø-Perf. per year
-1.2%
Max loss
0.30
Risk factor
PortfolioDetails
Sell
Buy
in EUR
0.95%
Certificate fee per year
20%
Performance fee
Before a wikifolio can become investable, the following criteria must be fulfilled:
5 / 21 days of test period
0 / 10 Reservations
EUR 0 / 2,500 Reserved capital
Reserve now
I would invest the following amount
EUR 100
wikifolio labels
Feed
Trading Idea
Overviewing positions of other traders, choosing the best that meet my technical analise cryteria. Average hold time depend on market stages. If we are in bearish market then the average hold is 1 month If we are getting into bullish market then the average hold time of some positions can be up to 1 year with partial close of positions.
Master data
Symbol
WF000AKTCN
Date created
07/20/2022
Index level
-
High watermark
100.0