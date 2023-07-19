Beat the market on the long run
+1.0%
since 7/18/2023
-
Performance (1mo)
-
Volatility (max)
-0.2%
Max loss
-
Return/Risk
Portfolio chartDetails
Sell
Buy
in EUR
0.95%
Certificate fee per year
5%
Performance fee
Before a wikifolio can become investable, the following criteria must be fulfilled:
1 / 21 days of test period
0 / 10 Reservations
EUR 0 / 2,500 Reserved capital
Reserve now
I would invest the following amount
EUR 100
Tags
Feed
Trading Idea
ZIel ist es den MSCI Word langfristig zu schlagen. Der Anlagehorizont ist langfristig ausgerichtet. Es werden versch. Investanstätze miteinander kombiniert: - versch. Handelssystme - Value-Investing - Trendfolge - flexibel aktuelle Chancen nutzen Ziel ist den MSCI langfristig zu schlagen, ohne dabei ein höheres Risiko einzugehen.
This content is not available in the current language.
Master data
Symbol
WF000BMWLR
Date created
07/18/2023
Index level
-
High watermark
100.5