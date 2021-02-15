Equity Mix Dividend and Growth
Last Login: 2021-02-15
Performance
-
+20.4 %since 2020-11-19
-
-1 Year
-
-Ø-Performance per year
Risk
-
-5.6 %Maximum loss (to date)
-
0.62×Risk factor
-
Recent eventsNo comments available
-
Buy 2021-01-15 at 09:22 amKYG9830T1067Price CHF 3.386 0.8 %
-
Sell 2021-02-01 at 04:04 pmCH0244767585Price CHF 12.872 2.3 %
Trading Idea
My aim is to trade a healthy mix of turnaround candidates, dividend stocks and growth stocks. In addition, I follow the method of limiting losses and running profits on each share. I trade stocks from all over the world, but the focus is on American and European stocks. show more
Master data
|
Symbol
|WF000DIVGR
|
Date created
|2020-11-19
|Index level
|
High watermark
|118.8
Rules
Investment Universe
Trader
Registered since 2019-11-28