Skip to content
Register
Overview
News
Trading idea
Portfolio
Key figures
Trades

G-Investments

NAG0die0Rentner

Last Login: 07/26/2023

blank

You want access to all the information?

To see the current portfolio of this wikifolio, the wikifolio chart, all key figures and previous trades, register now - completely free of charge.

RegisterLogin
0.0%
since 7/26/2023
-
Performance (1mo)
-
Volatility (max)
-
Max loss
-
Return/Risk

Portfolio chart

Details
wikifolio certificate

Sell

Buy

in EUR

Certificate fee per year

0.95%

Performance fee

10%
Before a wikifolio can become investable, the following criteria must be fulfilled:
0 / 21 days of test period
0 / 10 Reservations
EUR 0 / 2,500 Reserved capital
Reserve now

I would invest the following amount

EUR 100

Feed

Trading Idea

Hoffentlich im plus, ich geb mein bestes, mal sehen. Es gibt keine Vorgabe, in was investiert wird. Dieses Wikifolio wurde im Rahmen des P-Seminars „wie sicher ist unsere Rente“ des Gymnasiums Ernestinum erstellt.

This content is not available in the current language.

Master data

Symbol

WF000G0507

Date created

07/26/2023

Index level

-

High watermark

100.0

Investment Universe

blank

You want access to all the information?

To see the current portfolio of this wikifolio, the wikifolio chart, all key figures and previous trades, register now - completely free of charge.

RegisterLogin

For the composition of the virtual portfolio click here.

More top wikifolios

Online Gaming und E-Sports

Fabian Dreher

+16.8%
Ø-Perf. per year

It´s the brand stupid!

Philipp Haas

+11.2%
Ø-Perf. per year

Qualität, angelehnt an Susan Levermann

Stephan Pflug

+15.0%
Ø-Perf. per year

€uro am Sonntag Offensiv

Stephan Bauer

+5.8%
Ø-Perf. per year

Halbleiter Sektor

Zainab Hameed-Langer

+22.1%
Ø-Perf. per year

Tigerauge

Peter Baier

+380.2%
Ø-Perf. per year

NoLimits

Richard Dobetsberger

+42.5%
Ø-Perf. per year

Counter Trading - Aktien long

Markus Kalteis

+13.6%
Ø-Perf. per year

Special Investments 1

Ingo Reeps

+13.4%
Ø-Perf. per year
Discover
  • Current wikifolios
  • Investment trends
  • wikifolio traders
Help
wikifolio
+49 (0) 211 247 907 70service@wikifolio.com
GTCImprintData protectionCookie declaration
2023 © wikifolio Financial Technologies AG