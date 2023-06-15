Skip to content
innovation by technology

Jannis Singer

 | Umverteiler

Last Login: 06/15/2023

+5.7%
since 05/12/2022
+13.3%
1 Year
+5.8%
Ø-Perf. per year
-27.8%
Max loss
Risk factor

Portfolio chart

Certificate fee per year

0.95%

Performance fee

5%
Before a wikifolio can become investable, the following criteria must be fulfilled:
399 / 21 days of test period
0 / 10 Reservations
EUR 0 / 2,500 Reserved capital
Trading Idea

Investiert werden soll in Technologiewerte am globalen Aktienmarkt. Ziel ist es Unternehmen zu finden die durch Innovationen den Markt etwas Voraus haben könnten. Dabei soll insbesondere auf die Marktkennzahlen geachtet werden.

This content is not available in the current language.

Master data

Symbol

WF000IBT22

Date created

05/12/2022

Index level

High watermark

107.1

Investment Universe

