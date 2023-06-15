innovation by technology
+5.7%
since 05/12/2022
+13.3%
1 Year
+5.8%
Ø-Perf. per year
-27.8%
Max loss
-
Risk factor
Portfolio chartDetails
Sell
Buy
in EUR
0.95%
Certificate fee per year
5%
Performance fee
Before a wikifolio can become investable, the following criteria must be fulfilled:
399 / 21 days of test period
0 / 10 Reservations
EUR 0 / 2,500 Reserved capital
Reserve now
I would invest the following amount
EUR 100
Tags
Feed
Trading Idea
Investiert werden soll in Technologiewerte am globalen Aktienmarkt. Ziel ist es Unternehmen zu finden die durch Innovationen den Markt etwas Voraus haben könnten. Dabei soll insbesondere auf die Marktkennzahlen geachtet werden.
This content is not available in the current language.
Master data
Symbol
WF000IBT22
Date created
05/12/2022
Index level
-
High watermark
107.1