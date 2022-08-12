JR Finance

LoginRegister
+5.7%
since 05/23/2022
-
1 Year
-
Ø-Perf. per year
-7.2%
Max loss
-
Risk factor

Portfolio

Calculated prices

Sell

Buy

in EUR

Certificate fee per year

0.95%

Performance fee

7%
Before a wikifolio can become investable, the following criteria must be fulfilled:
81 / 21 days of test period
0 / 10 Reservations
EUR 0 / 2,500 Reserved capital
Trading Idea

Das Portfolio basiert auf fundamentalen Investmentchancen. Die Charttechnik wird zweitrangig berücksichtigt. Neben gängigen Scoring-Methoden, werden auch zyklische bzw. makroökonomische Ansätze berücksichtigt. Verwendete Modelle: - Piotroski F-score - AAQS Score - Dividendenadel - High-Growth-Investing-Score - Streubesitz der Anteile Verwendete Indikatoren (Charttechnik): - MACD Weekly/ Monthly - RSI - Volumen - Liquidität

Master data

Symbol

WF000JRFIN

Date created

05/23/2022

Index level

-

High watermark

104.9

Investment Universe

