See all wikifolios
Register
See all wikifolios

Levelized Alpha

Hein690

Performance

  • -0.2 %
    since 2021-03-09
  • -
    1 Year
  • -
    Ø-Performance per year
All fees have already been deducted

Risk

  • -0.6 %
    Maximum loss (to date)
  • -
    Risk factor
Content after Login

You want access to all the information?

To see actual portfolio of this wikifolio, the performance-chart and sustainability-score please register now - for free.

Register

Trading Idea

Ein Dachwikifolio aus renditestarken Wikis mit hoher geometrischer Rendite und minimierter Volatilität.
Durch die Diversifikation soll eine stetige Kapitalkurve mit nachhaltigem Zuwachs erzeugt werden. show more
This content is not available in the current language.

Master data

Symbol
WF000LEVAB
Date created
2021-03-09
Index level

Rules

wikifolio labels

Investment Universe

The trader of this wikifolio of wikifolios exclusively trades wikifolio certificates (might contain leveraged products).

Trader

Hein690
Registered since 2017-06-08
Show profile

Top wikifolios

Now investable

More wikifolios