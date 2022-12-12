Register
AbVin

Traderz

Last Login: 12/12/2022

-0.2%
since 10/12/2022
-
1 Year
-
Ø-Perf. per year
-0.9%
Max loss
0.12
Risk factor

Certificate fee per year

0.95%

Performance fee

10%
Before a wikifolio can become investable, the following criteria must be fulfilled:
61 / 21 days of test period
0 / 10 Reservations
EUR 0 / 2,500 Reserved capital
Trading Idea

Goal: The goal of this Wikifolio is a long-term increase in value. Trading idea: The principles of multi-asset allocation is to followed here by investing into different asset classes depending on the market situation and risk/reward ratio in order to achieve the highest possible long-term return. The basic orientation of this wikifolio is to be more offensive if possible, i.e. a high share quota in attractive market phases and a lower share quota in risky/unattractive market phases. Investments are to be made in the following asset classes: - Stocks & stock ETFs (main focus), Bond ETFs, Gold/precious metals in the form of ETFs and also other asset classes such as real estate, commodities, currencies, cryptos etc. in the form of funds, ETFs/ETPs and investment certificates. But the main focus of the wikifolio is to invest in fundamentally strong stocks. The holding period for individual securities is determined to be medium to long term, but can also be shorter depending on the market situation and the instrument.

Master data

Symbol

WF000MAP22

Date created

10/12/2022

Index level

-

High watermark

100.3

Investment Universe

