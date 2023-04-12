Skip to content
Register
Overview
News
Trading idea
Portfolio
Key figures
Trades

Riskdex invested in Bitcoin

RIalpha

Last Login: 04/12/2023

blank

You want access to all the information?

To see the current portfolio of this wikifolio, the wikifolio chart, all key figures and previous trades, register now - completely free of charge.

RegisterLogin
+6.7%
since 04/06/2023
-
1 Year
-
Ø-Perf. per year
-0.6%
Max loss
1.84
Risk factor

Portfolio chart

Details
wikifolio certificate

Sell

Buy

in EUR

Certificate fee per year

0.95%

Performance fee

10%
Before a wikifolio can become investable, the following criteria must be fulfilled:
6 / 21 days of test period
1 / 10 Reservations
EUR 1,000 / 2,500 Reserved capital
Reserve now

I would invest the following amount

EUR 100

Feed

Trading Idea

The risk index (Riskdex) was developed in 2011 and added +77% of annualized performance on a passive Bitcoin investment with 30% lower volatility; allowing you to compound your returns faster. It can be implemented on any index, the portfolio is either fully invested in Bitcoin or in cash based on the Risk Index value.

Master data

Symbol

WF000RIBTC

Date created

04/06/2023

Index level

-

High watermark

107.9

Investment Universe

blank

You want access to all the information?

To see the current portfolio of this wikifolio, the wikifolio chart, all key figures and previous trades, register now - completely free of charge.

RegisterLogin

For the composition of the virtual portfolio click here.

More top wikifolios

FuTureUS

Richard Dobetsberger

+27.7%
Ø-Perf. per year

Black Bastard

Jan Suermann

+18.2%
Ø-Perf. per year

Algopick Main Focus Europe

Benjamin Billiard

+13.6%
Ø-Perf. per year

Trend und Momentum (gehebelt)

Martin Winter

+12.7%
Ø-Perf. per year

Nordstern

Jörn Remus

+23.9%
Ø-Perf. per year

Trend und Momentum

Martin Winter

+11.3%
Ø-Perf. per year

Qualität, angelehnt an Susan Levermann

Stephan Pflug

+15.9%
Ø-Perf. per year

Doppelanalyse (Chance) SL+

Tom Jakobi

+13.8%
Ø-Perf. per year

meinelieblinge

Wilfried Schopges

+8.7%
Ø-Perf. per year
Discover
  • Current wikifolios
  • Investment trends
  • wikifolio traders
Help
wikifolio
+49 (0) 211 247 907 70service@wikifolio.com
GTCImprintData protectionCookie declaration
2023 © wikifolio Financial Technologies AG