stonecorner Opportunities

BC1791

Last Login: 09/07/2023

+5.4%
since 9/6/2023
-
Performance (1mo)
-
Volatility (max)
-0.2%
Max loss
-
Return/Risk

Portfolio chart

wikifolio certificate

in EUR

Certificate fee per year

0.95%

Performance fee

30%
Before a wikifolio can become investable, the following criteria must be fulfilled:
1 / 21 days of test period
0 / 10 Reservations
EUR 0 / 2,500 Reserved capital
Trading Idea

Es werden v.a. Indizes, Währungen und Rohstoffe gehandelt. Einzeltitel sind ebenfalls möglich. es werden v.a. kurzfristige Trades aufgesetzt, Minuten, Stunden, Tage oder Wochen. Die Handelsideen werden v.a. technisch (Trend, Reversal) evaluiert.

Master data

Symbol

WF000S1791

Date created

09/06/2023

Index level

-

High watermark

105.2

Investment Universe

