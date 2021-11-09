See all wikifolios
Register
See all wikifolios

Value and Performance I

Andreas Schindl
ThomasAnderson

Performance

  • -1.1 %
    since 2021-11-06
  • -
    1 Year
  • -
    Ø-Performance per year
All fees have already been deducted

Risk

  • -0.5 %
    Maximum loss (to date)
  • -
    Risk factor
Content after Login

You want access to all the information?

To see actual portfolio of this wikifolio and the performance-chart please register now - for free.

Register

Trading Idea

Wir investieren relativ langfristig mit Schwerpunkt auf Aktien. Unsere Analyse fokussiert auf Unternehmen mit proven Trackrecord und Margin of Safety. Es sind grundsätzlich alle im Anlageuniversum enthaltenen Instrumente zulässig. show more
This content is not available in the current language.

Master data

Symbol
WF000VAP0I
Date created
2021-11-06
Index level
High watermark
100.0

Rules

wikifolio labels

Investment Universe

Trader

ThomasAnderson
Andreas Schindl
Registered since 2013-09-28
Show profile

Decision making

  • Fundamental analysis
  • Other analysis

Top wikifolios

Now investable

More wikifolios