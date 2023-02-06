Register
Overview
News
Trading idea
Portfolio
Key figures
Trades

chanceglobal

Frankpeter

Last Login: 02/06/2023

You want access to all the information?

To see the current portfolio of this wikifolio, the wikifolio chart, all key figures and previous trades, register now - completely free of charge.

RegisterLogin
+6.5%
since 01/25/2023
-
1 Year
-
Ø-Perf. per year
-5.2%
Max loss
-
Risk factor

Portfolio chart

Details
Calculated prices

Sell

Buy

in EUR

Certificate fee per year

0.95%

Performance fee

10%
Before a wikifolio can become investable, the following criteria must be fulfilled:
12 / 21 days of test period
0 / 10 Reservations
EUR 0 / 2,500 Reserved capital
Reserve now

I would invest the following amount

EUR 100

Tags

Feed

Trading Idea

Investitionen in renditeorientierte, nach Möglichkeit nachhaltige Aktien, Zertifikate und Fonds bei durchschnittliche Risikobereitschaft. Anlagehorizont zwischen 1 und 5 Jahren. Ausgleich des Wertverlustes durch Inflation plus x.

This content is not available in the current language.

Master data

Symbol

WF00310163

Date created

01/25/2023

Index level

-

High watermark

106.3

Investment Universe

You want access to all the information?

To see the current portfolio of this wikifolio, the wikifolio chart, all key figures and previous trades, register now - completely free of charge.

RegisterLogin

For the composition of the virtual portfolio click here.

More top wikifolios

Die Dividendenstrategie

Dieter Jaworski

+10.5%
Ø-Perf. per year

Relative Stärke Dow-Nasdaq-Werte

Michael Kranich

+10.0%
Ø-Perf. per year

Nachhaltige Dividendenstars

Philipp Haas

+13.6%
Ø-Perf. per year

Gutmenschentitel

Andreas Sauer

+17.7%
Ø-Perf. per year

Gecko Alpha Trend following

Thomas Hubl

+15.3%
Ø-Perf. per year

Value meets Momentum

Thomas Spier

+24.9%
Ø-Perf. per year

Nordamerika ETF und Einzelwerte

Thomas Steih

+15.0%
Ø-Perf. per year

2Stein's Best Platin

Anton Muehlemann

+13.5%
Ø-Perf. per year

The next forbidden Fruit

Florian Hiller

+18.7%
Ø-Perf. per year