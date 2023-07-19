ACTIVA by Stocksearch
+2.9%
since 6/30/2023
-
Performance (1mo)
-
Volatility (max)
-2.5%
Max loss
-
Return/Risk
Portfolio chartDetails
Sell
Buy
in EUR
0.95%
Certificate fee per year
8%
Performance fee
Before a wikifolio can become investable, the following criteria must be fulfilled:
19 / 21 days of test period
0 / 10 Reservations
EUR 0 / 2,500 Reserved capital
Reserve now
I would invest the following amount
EUR 100
Tags
Feed
Trading Idea
Aktiv gemanagtes Wikifolio, das durch kurz- bis mittelfristige Trades, weltweit in innovative und/oder aussichtsreiche Unternehmen investiert, um ein Hochmass an Profitabilität herauszuschlagen. Es können Aktien aus allen Wirtschaftsbereichen gehandelt werden. Je nach Aktie wird u.a. Momentum, Growth-Potenzial, Unterbewertung oder übertriebener Ausverkauf ausschlaggebende Auswahlkriterien sein. Es werden keine Hebelprodukte, ETF's oder sonstige Zertifikate gehandelt.
This content is not available in the current language.
Master data
Symbol
WF00ACTIVA
Date created
06/30/2023
Index level
-
High watermark
101.8