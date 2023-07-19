Skip to content
ACTIVA by Stocksearch

Picking70

Last Login: 07/19/2023

+2.9%
since 6/30/2023
-
Performance (1mo)
-
Volatility (max)
-2.5%
Max loss
-
Return/Risk

Portfolio chart

Certificate fee per year

0.95%

Performance fee

8%
Before a wikifolio can become investable, the following criteria must be fulfilled:
19 / 21 days of test period
0 / 10 Reservations
EUR 0 / 2,500 Reserved capital
Trading Idea

Aktiv gemanagtes Wikifolio, das durch kurz- bis mittelfristige Trades, weltweit in innovative und/oder aussichtsreiche Unternehmen investiert, um ein Hochmass an Profitabilität herauszuschlagen. Es können Aktien aus allen Wirtschaftsbereichen gehandelt werden. Je nach Aktie wird u.a. Momentum, Growth-Potenzial, Unterbewertung oder übertriebener Ausverkauf ausschlaggebende Auswahlkriterien sein. Es werden keine Hebelprodukte, ETF's oder sonstige Zertifikate gehandelt.

Master data

Symbol

WF00ACTIVA

Date created

06/30/2023

Index level

-

High watermark

101.8

Investment Universe

