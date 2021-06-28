ARK ETFs - Cathie Wood ETFs
Performance
-
-0.6 %since 2021-06-26
-
-1 Year
-
-Ø-Performance per year
Risk
-
-1.8 %Maximum loss (to date)
-
0.96×Risk factor
-
Recent eventsComment 2021-06-28 at 03:03 pm
-
Buy 2021-06-28 at 10:58 amUS00214Q3020Price EUR 78.060 20.5 %
-
No Trades available
Trading Idea
Hier sind alle sechs von Cathie Wood ARK Invest ETFs eingebaut. - Dabei wird auf die Performance der einzelnen ETFs geachtet. Die stärkeren ETFs haben einen etwas größeren Anteil.
Die einzelnen ETFs sind in unterschiedlichen Megatrends unterteilt.
Innovation, Autonomous Technology & Robotics, Next Generation Internet, Genomic Revolution, Fintech Innovation und sobald auf Wikifolio verfügbar, Space Exploration & Innovation. show more
Master data
|
Symbol
|WF00ARKETF
|
Date created
|2021-06-26
|Index level
|
High watermark
|100.0
Rules
Investment Universe
Trader
Registered since 2020-07-24