Overview
News
Trading idea
Portfolio
Key figures
Trades

Value Investing and Growth

BlackSymmetry

Last Login: 03/13/2023

-0.5%
since 03/05/2023
-
1 Year
-
Ø-Perf. per year
-0.5%
Max loss
0.16
Risk factor

Portfolio chart

Details
Calculated prices

Sell

Buy

in EUR

Certificate fee per year

0.95%

Performance fee

15%
Before a wikifolio can become investable, the following criteria must be fulfilled:
8 / 21 days of test period
0 / 10 Reservations
EUR 0 / 2,500 Reserved capital
Trading Idea

Our Wikifolio combines the powerful residual earnings method with technical analysis to identify undervalued stocks with strong potential for growth. By analyzing a company's residual earnings, we can determine its true economic profit, while our technical analysis helps us identify favorable entry and exit points. We also invest in bonds and ETFs to provide diversification and mitigate risk. In addition, we conduct overall market research and analysis to identify emerging trends and opportunities. Our portfolio aims to outperform the market by investing in companies with strong fundamentals and growth potential, while also providing diversification and risk management through our investments in bonds and ETFs.

Master data

Symbol

WF00BW9800

Date created

03/05/2023

Index level

-

High watermark

100.0

Investment Universe

