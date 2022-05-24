Global stock picking rethought
-2.9%
since 05/20/2022
-
1 Year
-
Ø-Perf. per year
-2.6%
Max loss
0.47
Risk factor
PortfolioDetails
Sell
Buy
in EUR
0.95%
Certificate fee per year
6%
Performance fee
Before a wikifolio can become investable, the following criteria must be fulfilled:
4 / 21 days of test period
1 / 10 Reservations
EUR 100 / 2,500 Reserved capital
Reserve now
I would invest the following amount
EUR 100
wikifolio labels
Feed
Trading Idea
Ich werde hauptsächlich diversifiziert in innovative Geschäftsmodelle investieren, allerdings auch defensive Werte und Old Economy beimischen. Ich handele ausschließlich mit Aktien. Meine Kriterien, sind der Case, die Bewertung, Charts, Trend, Momentum. Die Werte sollen grundsätzlich mindestens 5 Jahre gehalten werden, allerdings kann das in konkreten Fällen abweichen. Meine Quellen sind Investor relations, seeking alpha, Wall Street Journal, Economist und YouTube.
This content is not available in the current language.
Master data
Symbol
WF00CD1809
Date created
05/20/2022
Index level
-
High watermark
100.0