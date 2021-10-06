See all wikifolios
Register
See all wikifolios

Clown World Invest

clownmemeautist

Performance

  • +6.0 %
    since 2021-10-02
  • -
    1 Year
  • -
    Ø-Performance per year
All fees have already been deducted

Risk

  • -0.9 %
    Maximum loss (to date)
  • 1.29×
    Risk factor
Content after Login

You want access to all the information?

To see actual portfolio of this wikifolio and the performance-chart please register now - for free.

Register

Trading Idea

In a world gone mad the only resort is to outclown everybody with the power of weaponized autism and memes. Strap yourself in Anon, it's gonna be a wild ride.

Taste of success. Imagine not being a part of it. show more

Master data

Symbol
WF00CLWINV
Date created
2021-10-02
Index level
High watermark
104.6

Rules

wikifolio labels

Investment Universe

Trader

clownmemeautist
Registered since 2021-10-02
Show profile

Decision making

  • Technical analysis
  • Fundamental analysis

Top wikifolios

Now investable

More wikifolios