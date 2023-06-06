Skip to content
Register
Overview
News
Trading idea
Portfolio
Key figures
Trades

Colourful Invest

DevilDaniel

Last Login: 06/06/2023

blank

You want access to all the information?

To see the current portfolio of this wikifolio, the wikifolio chart, all key figures and previous trades, register now - completely free of charge.

RegisterLogin
+8.3%
since 04/14/2023
-
1 Year
-
Ø-Perf. per year
-2.2%
Max loss
-
Risk factor

Portfolio chart

Details
wikifolio certificate

Sell

Buy

in EUR

Certificate fee per year

0.95%

Performance fee

10%
Before a wikifolio can become investable, the following criteria must be fulfilled:
53 / 21 days of test period
0 / 10 Reservations
EUR 0 / 2,500 Reserved capital
Reserve now

I would invest the following amount

EUR 100

Tags

Feed

Trading Idea

Kunterbunter Mix an Aktien und ETF´s. Orientiert an neuer Technologie und erneuerbarer Energie, sowie an der Smartphone- und Videospielbranche. Außerdem basiert auf langfristigen sicheren Aktien und kurzfristigen Trends.

This content is not available in the current language.

Master data

Symbol

WF00COLOUR

Date created

04/14/2023

Index level

-

High watermark

108.7

Investment Universe

blank

You want access to all the information?

To see the current portfolio of this wikifolio, the wikifolio chart, all key figures and previous trades, register now - completely free of charge.

RegisterLogin

For the composition of the virtual portfolio click here.

More top wikifolios

Tradingchancen dt. Nebenwerte

Joachim Köngeter

+9.8%
Ø-Perf. per year

Daten - das Öl des 21. Jhd

Alexander Bamberg

+12.6%
Ø-Perf. per year

Value meets Momentum

Thomas Spier

+19.3%
Ø-Perf. per year

FuTureUS

Richard Dobetsberger

+27.6%
Ø-Perf. per year

Videospiele

Mahan Tahvildari

+14.3%
Ø-Perf. per year

Spezialwerte

Thomas Dittmer

+13.3%
Ø-Perf. per year

Börse Online Nebenwerte

Lars Winter

+8.1%
Ø-Perf. per year

IT Leader

Felix Hagmann

+11.1%
Ø-Perf. per year

MPINVEST_Globale Trends

Martin Pfordt

+7.4%
Ø-Perf. per year
Discover
  • Current wikifolios
  • Investment trends
  • wikifolio traders
Help
wikifolio
+49 (0) 211 247 907 70service@wikifolio.com
GTCImprintData protectionCookie declaration
2023 © wikifolio Financial Technologies AG