ETF sind das einzig wahre
-1.0%
since 09/13/2022
-
1 Year
-
Ø-Perf. per year
-3.5%
Max loss
-
Risk factor
PortfolioDetails
Sell
Buy
in EUR
0.95%
Certificate fee per year
10%
Performance fee
Before a wikifolio can become investable, the following criteria must be fulfilled:
63 / 21 days of test period
0 / 10 Reservations
EUR 0 / 2,500 Reserved capital
Reserve now
I would invest the following amount
EUR 100
Tags
Feed
Trading Idea
Diversifikation in Nachhaltige Anlage Bereiche wie ETF oder manchen einzelnen Aktien aber keine grosse Risiko Invests wie Hebel oder Krypto oder Daytrading also strebe ich eine langfristige Investition an und keinen kurzfristigen Profit
This content is not available in the current language.
Master data
Symbol
WF00EURO15
Date created
09/13/2022
Index level
-
High watermark
100.0