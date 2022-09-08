Fackel-Mistgabel
Ausgehend von den aktuellen Problemen in der Welt bietet es sich an folgende Branchen in einem Wikifolio zu kombinieren (macht sich einfacher als Fackeln und Mistgabeln zu lagern) - Holz - Metall - Öl & Gas - Rüstung - Chemie Alle Branchen sind zum Start gleich gewichtet. Eine Anpassung erfolgt nicht.
This content is not available in the current language.
