InflectionPoint Income & Growth InflectonPoint Income & Growth is a balanced investment strategy that allocates at least 50% and up to 80% of its assets to equity, with the remaining balance invested in fixed income. This approach positions investors to capitalize on growth while mitigating risks and offering a stable income. Based on the macro research of the InflectionPoint team, available at www.infletionpoint.blog, we utilize a top-down macro framework to implement a contrarian approach that pivots around three distinctive risk profiles: Defensive, Income and Growth! Fixed Income. The fixed-income portfolio seeks stability through developed markets treasuries or inflation-linked securities, income through short-duration credit, and growth predominantly through convertible bonds. Equities. The equity portfolio seeks stability through large-cap defensive stocks, income through quality income stocks, and growth through innovative technology companies. Investment Journey! InflectionPoint Income & Growth paves the way for a resilient, progressive and prosperous investment journey by building steady income and dynamic growth.