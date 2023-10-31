Skip to content
InflectionPoint Income-Growth

TomBaldacci

Last Login: 10/31/2023

-0.3%
since 10/29/2023
-
Performance (1mo)
-
Volatility (max)
-0.2%
Max loss
-
Return/Risk

Trading Idea

InflectionPoint Income & Growth InflectonPoint Income & Growth is a balanced investment strategy that allocates at least 50% and up to 80% of its assets to equity, with the remaining balance invested in fixed income. This approach positions investors to capitalize on growth while mitigating risks and offering a stable income. Based on the macro research of the InflectionPoint team, available at www.infletionpoint.blog, we utilize a top-down macro framework to implement a contrarian approach that pivots around three distinctive risk profiles: Defensive, Income and Growth! Fixed Income. The fixed-income portfolio seeks stability through developed markets treasuries or inflation-linked securities, income through short-duration credit, and growth predominantly through convertible bonds. Equities. The equity portfolio seeks stability through large-cap defensive stocks, income through quality income stocks, and growth through innovative technology companies. Investment Journey! InflectionPoint Income & Growth paves the way for a resilient, progressive and prosperous investment journey by building steady income and dynamic growth.

Master data

Symbol

WF00INF8IG

Date created

10/29/2023

Index level

-

High watermark

100.0

Investment Universe

