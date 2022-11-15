Register
LBC Bank Indx Fund

Ayberk Binbir

 | lionburgcapital

Last Login: 11/15/2022

-2.9%
since 11/11/2022
-
1 Year
-
Ø-Perf. per year
-1.7%
Max loss
0.74
Risk factor

Before a wikifolio can become investable, the following criteria must be fulfilled:
4 / 21 days of test period
0 / 10 Reservations
EUR 0 / 2,500 Reserved capital
Trading Idea

There are only bank shares in this portfolio. The weight will be changed relatively. FM: Ayberk Binbir Lion Burg Capital There are only bank shares in this portfolio. The weight will be changed relatively. FM: Ayberk Binbir Lion Burg Capital

Master data

Symbol

WF00LBCBIF

Date created

11/11/2022

Index level

-

High watermark

100.0

Investment Universe

For the composition of the virtual portfolio click here.

