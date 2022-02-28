See all wikifolios
Register
See all wikifolios

LOW4-MotleyFool

Polargeufel

Performance

  • +9.5 %
    since 2018-01-20
  • +17.2 %
    1 Year
  • +2.7 %
    Ø-Performance per year
All fees have already been deducted

Risk

  • -26.2 %
    Maximum loss (to date)
  • -
    Risk factor
Content after Login

You want access to all the information?

To see the current portfolio of this wikifolio and the wikiolio chart, register now – completely free of charge.

Register

Trading Idea

Motley Fool Stragie

DOW Jones
SMI
ATX
CAC40
SP 500

20.01.2018

10 höchste Dividendenrendite - daraus die fünf optisch günstigsten Unternehmen vom Kurs her.

12 Monate bis zur Änderung des Depotinhalts show more
This content is not available in the current language.

Master data

Symbol
WF00LOW4MF
Date created
2018-01-20
Index level
High watermark
120.0

Rules

wikifolio labels

Investment Universe

Trader

Polargeufel
Registered since 2018-01-20
Show profile

Top wikifolios

Now investable

More wikifolios