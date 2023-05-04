Skip to content
Register
Overview
News
Trading idea
Portfolio
Key figures
Trades

Trendbulle 2

LuckyLukiTrader

Last Login: 05/04/2023

blank

You want access to all the information?

To see the current portfolio of this wikifolio, the wikifolio chart, all key figures and previous trades, register now - completely free of charge.

RegisterLogin
-1.0%
since 04/20/2023
-
1 Year
-
Ø-Perf. per year
-1.1%
Max loss
-
Risk factor

Portfolio chart

Details
wikifolio certificate

Sell

Buy

in EUR

Certificate fee per year

0.95%

Performance fee

12%
Before a wikifolio can become investable, the following criteria must be fulfilled:
13 / 21 days of test period
0 / 10 Reservations
EUR 0 / 2,500 Reserved capital
Reserve now

I would invest the following amount

EUR 100

Tags

Feed

Trading Idea

Das Portfolio soll mehrheitlich Handelswerte enthalten, die sich in einem Trend befinden. Wir achten besonders auf Merkmale der Trendstabilität. Das Portfolio ist spekulativ ausgerichtet und kann auch gehebelte Derivate (Hebelprodukte) enthalten. Der Handelsansatz beruht auf der These, dass sich ein stabiler Trend auch in Zukunft fortsetzen sollte.

This content is not available in the current language.

Master data

Symbol

WF00TB1358

Date created

04/20/2023

Index level

-

High watermark

100.0

Investment Universe

blank

You want access to all the information?

To see the current portfolio of this wikifolio, the wikifolio chart, all key figures and previous trades, register now - completely free of charge.

RegisterLogin

For the composition of the virtual portfolio click here.

More top wikifolios

Katjuscha Research spekulativ

Maik Geschke

+15.3%
Ø-Perf. per year

Spezialwerte

Thomas Dittmer

+13.6%
Ø-Perf. per year

Technology Outperformance

Sebastian Götz

+18.9%
Ø-Perf. per year

UMBRELLA

Richard Dobetsberger

+29.0%
Ø-Perf. per year

Bigplayer Zukunfttechnologien

Bernhard Derix

+15.7%
Ø-Perf. per year

TREND-SURFER

Torsten Maus

+8.9%
Ø-Perf. per year

NT-CRC-Insights-2.0

Costa Tsitlakidis

+15.3%
Ø-Perf. per year

Topnews

Harald Mueller

+20.3%
Ø-Perf. per year

PANDA SYSTEM

Stefan David

+59.5%
Ø-Perf. per year
Discover
  • Current wikifolios
  • Investment trends
  • wikifolio traders
Help
wikifolio
+49 (0) 211 247 907 70service@wikifolio.com
GTCImprintData protectionCookie declaration
2023 © wikifolio Financial Technologies AG