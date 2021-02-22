The Future Technology
Last Login: 2021-02-22
Performance
-
-7.0 %since 2021-02-22
-
-1 Year
-
-Ø-Performance per year
Risk
-
-0.4 %Maximum loss (to date)
-
1.05×Risk factor
-
Recent eventsNo comments available
-
Buy 2021-02-22 at 10:13 pmUS5949724083Price EUR 725.000 10.2 %
-
No Trades available
Trading Idea
Stocks that go big in the near future. Renewable energy, a little bit into cryptocurrency. Long-term investing, trying to avoid short-term profits. Not going for breadcrumbs. Trying to manage cash to have at least 15% not invested. show more
Master data
|
Symbol
|WF00TFTLTI
|
Date created
|2021-02-22
|Index level
|
High watermark
|100.0
Rules
Investment Universe
Trader
Registered since 2021-02-22