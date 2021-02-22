See all wikifolios
Register
See all wikifolios

The Future Technology

DawidsPortfolio

Performance

  • -7.0 %
    since 2021-02-22
  • -
    1 Year
  • -
    Ø-Performance per year
All fees have already been deducted

Risk

  • -0.4 %
    Maximum loss (to date)
  • 1.05×
    Risk factor
Content after Login

You want access to all the information?

To see actual portfolio of this wikifolio, the performance-chart and sustainability-score please register now - for free.

Register

Trading Idea

Stocks that go big in the near future. Renewable energy, a little bit into cryptocurrency. Long-term investing, trying to avoid short-term profits. Not going for breadcrumbs. Trying to manage cash to have at least 15% not invested. show more

Master data

Symbol
WF00TFTLTI
Date created
2021-02-22
Index level
High watermark
100.0

Rules

wikifolio labels

Investment Universe

Trader

DawidsPortfolio
Registered since 2021-02-22
Show profile

Top wikifolios

Now investable

More wikifolios