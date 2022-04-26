Universe Options Investment
-1.3%
since 04/21/2022
-
1 Year
-
Ø-Perf. per year
-1.3%
Max loss
-
Risk factor
in EUR
0.95%
Certificate fee per year
20%
Performance fee
Before a wikifolio can become investable, the following criteria must be fulfilled:
4 / 21 days of test period
6 / 10 Reservations
EUR 2,900 / 2,500 Reserved capital
Trading Idea
Universe Options Investment stellt ein breit diversifiziertes Aktien Portfolio auf und gestaltet somit ihren eigenen ETF (exchange-traded fund). Mit aktivem Aktien Handel aus den größten Industrieländern stellen wir eine langfristige Anlage auf.
Master data
Symbol
WF00UOI191
Date created
04/21/2022
Index level
-
High watermark
100.0
Decision making
Technical analysis
Fundamental analysis