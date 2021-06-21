See all wikifolios
Register
See all wikifolios

EAP_SS21_Veek

VEEK

Performance

  • -7.0 %
    since 2021-01-31
  • -
    1 Year
  • -
    Ø-Performance per year
All fees have already been deducted

Risk

  • -16.3 %
    Maximum loss (to date)
  • -
    Risk factor
Content after Login

You want access to all the information?

To see actual portfolio of this wikifolio and the performance-chart please register now - for free.

Register

Trading Idea

This Fund follows a core-satellite strategy and will be actively participating in asset classes including ETFs, stocks, crypto, gold and cash.

In particular, 50% of the assets will be invested in the core portfolio which consists of a ETF selection, covering the most important stock markets in the world, and alternatives, such as gold and crypto. This will also ensure that our mainly equity focussed portfolio is well-diversified across industries, countries and currencies.

The other 50% will be invested in the satellite part of the portfolio which consists of an individual growth stocks selection. The growth stocks were picked according to a top-down approach with a focus on industry selection. show more

Master data

Symbol
WF00VEEK21
Date created
2021-01-31
Index level
High watermark
100.0

Rules

wikifolio labels

Investment Universe

Trader

VEEK
Registered since 2021-01-31
Show profile

Top wikifolios

Now investable

More wikifolios