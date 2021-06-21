EAP_SS21_Veek

Trading Idea

This Fund follows a core-satellite strategy and will be actively participating in asset classes including ETFs, stocks, crypto, gold and cash.



In particular, 50% of the assets will be invested in the core portfolio which consists of a ETF selection, covering the most important stock markets in the world, and alternatives, such as gold and crypto. This will also ensure that our mainly equity focussed portfolio is well-diversified across industries, countries and currencies.



The other 50% will be invested in the satellite part of the portfolio which consists of an individual growth stocks selection. The growth stocks were picked according to a top-down approach with a focus on industry selection. show more