EAP_SS21_Veek
Last Login: 2021-06-21
Performance
-
-7.0 %since 2021-01-31
-
-1 Year
-
-Ø-Performance per year
Risk
-
-16.3 %Maximum loss (to date)
-
-Risk factor
Trading Idea
This Fund follows a core-satellite strategy and will be actively participating in asset classes including ETFs, stocks, crypto, gold and cash.
In particular, 50% of the assets will be invested in the core portfolio which consists of a ETF selection, covering the most important stock markets in the world, and alternatives, such as gold and crypto. This will also ensure that our mainly equity focussed portfolio is well-diversified across industries, countries and currencies.
The other 50% will be invested in the satellite part of the portfolio which consists of an individual growth stocks selection. The growth stocks were picked according to a top-down approach with a focus on industry selection. show more
In particular, 50% of the assets will be invested in the core portfolio which consists of a ETF selection, covering the most important stock markets in the world, and alternatives, such as gold and crypto. This will also ensure that our mainly equity focussed portfolio is well-diversified across industries, countries and currencies.
The other 50% will be invested in the satellite part of the portfolio which consists of an individual growth stocks selection. The growth stocks were picked according to a top-down approach with a focus on industry selection. show more
Master data
|
Symbol
|WF00VEEK21
|
Date created
|2021-01-31
|Index level
|
High watermark
|100.0
Rules
Investment Universe
Trader
Registered since 2021-01-31