INWEEDWETRUST
Last Login: 2021-02-08
Performance
-
+1.5 %since 2021-02-06
-
-1 Year
-
-Ø-Performance per year
Risk
-
-0.7 %Maximum loss (to date)
-
0.46×Risk factor
-
Recent eventsNo comments available
-
Buy 2021-02-08 at 07:46 pmCA05335P1099Price CHF 0.248 1.0 %
-
No Trades available
Trading Idea
Years ago I had one, or the first only hemp Wikifolio.. unfortunately I closed it due to strange Reasons while the Cannabis Stocks went to the the stars due to the Legalizations.. some remained, some are not existing anymore. Seems that in some states the way will not be liberalization but opening to some of the big players in bussiness. So I'll try it again. show more
Master data
|
Symbol
|WF00WDTRST
|
Date created
|2021-02-06
|Index level
|
High watermark
|100.0
Rules
Investment Universe
Trader
Bruno Telser
Registered since 2016-07-21
Decision making
- Technical analysis
- Fundamental analysis
- Other analysis