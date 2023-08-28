Skip to content
Register
Overview
News
Trading idea
Portfolio
Key figures
Trades

KSC-Lifelong Strategie

Klaus Schiller

 | tmaster89

Last Login: 08/28/2023

blank

You want access to all the information?

To see the current portfolio of this wikifolio, the wikifolio chart, all key figures and previous trades, register now - completely free of charge.

RegisterLogin
-0.1%
since 8/27/2023
-
Performance (1mo)
-
Volatility (max)
0.0%
Max loss
-
Return/Risk

Portfolio chart

Details
wikifolio certificate

Sell

Buy

in EUR

Certificate fee per year

0.95%

Performance fee

5%
Before a wikifolio can become investable, the following criteria must be fulfilled:
1 / 21 days of test period
0 / 10 Reservations
EUR 0 / 2,500 Reserved capital
Reserve now

I would invest the following amount

EUR 100

Tags

Feed

Trading Idea

Im Wikifolio wird eine Investmentidee nach Harry Browne umgesetzt. Die Idee besteht darin, nur einmal im Jahr das Portfolio zu beurteilen. Es wird in vier Anlageklasse investiert: 1. Gold 2. langlaufende Anleihen 3. kurzlaufende Anleihen 4. Aktien Es werden jeweils 25% je Asset angelegt. Einmal im Jahr, zur Jahresmitte, erfolgt ein Rebalancing.

This content is not available in the current language.

Master data

Symbol

WF010KSC05

Date created

08/27/2023

Index level

-

High watermark

100.0

Investment Universe

blank

You want access to all the information?

To see the current portfolio of this wikifolio, the wikifolio chart, all key figures and previous trades, register now - completely free of charge.

RegisterLogin

For the composition of the virtual portfolio click here.

More top wikifolios

MPINVEST_Globale Trends

Martin Pfordt

+7.2%
Ø-Perf. per year

Beauty

Peter Baier

+259.5%
Ø-Perf. per year

90 Prozent von Allem

Dirk Oede

+32.6%
Ø-Perf. per year

Nachhaltige Dividendenstars

Philipp Haas

+12.8%
Ø-Perf. per year

Gutmenschentitel

Andreas Sauer

+16.5%
Ø-Perf. per year

TREND-SURFER

Torsten Maus

+8.3%
Ø-Perf. per year

Börse Online Nebenwerte

Lars Winter

+7.8%
Ø-Perf. per year

Trend und Momentum (gehebelt)

Martin Winter

+12.7%
Ø-Perf. per year

Sportplatz

Egon Peters

+22.1%
Ø-Perf. per year
Discover
  • Current wikifolios
  • Investment trends
  • wikifolio traders
Help
wikifolio
+49 (0) 211 247 907 70service@wikifolio.com
GTCImprintData protectionCookie declaration
2023 © wikifolio Financial Technologies AG