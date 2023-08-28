KSC-Lifelong Strategie
-0.1%
since 8/27/2023
-
Performance (1mo)
-
Volatility (max)
0.0%
Max loss
-
Return/Risk
Portfolio chartDetails
Sell
Buy
in EUR
0.95%
Certificate fee per year
5%
Performance fee
Before a wikifolio can become investable, the following criteria must be fulfilled:
1 / 21 days of test period
0 / 10 Reservations
EUR 0 / 2,500 Reserved capital
Reserve now
I would invest the following amount
EUR 100
Tags
Feed
Trading Idea
Im Wikifolio wird eine Investmentidee nach Harry Browne umgesetzt. Die Idee besteht darin, nur einmal im Jahr das Portfolio zu beurteilen. Es wird in vier Anlageklasse investiert: 1. Gold 2. langlaufende Anleihen 3. kurzlaufende Anleihen 4. Aktien Es werden jeweils 25% je Asset angelegt. Einmal im Jahr, zur Jahresmitte, erfolgt ein Rebalancing.
This content is not available in the current language.
Master data
Symbol
WF010KSC05
Date created
08/27/2023
Index level
-
High watermark
100.0