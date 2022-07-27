Value Stocks US

This strategy focusses on buying currently undervalued US stocks with high potential. There will be no shorting and all investments include big margins of safety. The undervalued stocks will be chosen according to fundamentals (P/E ratio, EPS, EV/EBITDA, DCF...) as well as technicals (charting, trends...). A prerequisite for stocks to be traded in this portfolio is positive earnings. Companies that are not yet profitable are excluded from this strategy.