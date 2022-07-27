LoginRegister
Overview
News
Trading idea
Portfolio
Key figures
Trades

Value Stocks US

wherelambo

Last Login: 07/27/2022

You want access to all the information?

To see the current portfolio of this wikifolio, the wikifolio chart, all key figures and previous trades, register now - completely free of charge.

RegisterLogin
+0.3%
since 07/25/2022
-
1 Year
-
Ø-Perf. per year
-0.3%
Max loss
0.37
Risk factor

Portfolio

Details
Calculated prices

Sell

Buy

in EUR

Certificate fee per year

0.95%

Performance fee

20%
Before a wikifolio can become investable, the following criteria must be fulfilled:
2 / 21 days of test period
0 / 10 Reservations
EUR 0 / 2,500 Reserved capital
Reserve now

I would invest the following amount

EUR 100

Feed

Trading Idea

This strategy focusses on buying currently undervalued US stocks with high potential. There will be no shorting and all investments include big margins of safety. The undervalued stocks will be chosen according to fundamentals (P/E ratio, EPS, EV/EBITDA, DCF...) as well as technicals (charting, trends...). A prerequisite for stocks to be traded in this portfolio is positive earnings. Companies that are not yet profitable are excluded from this strategy.

Master data

Symbol

WF01VALUE1

Date created

07/25/2022

Index level

-

High watermark

100.6

Decision making

Technical analysis
Fundamental analysis
Other analysis

Investment Universe

You want access to all the information?

To see the current portfolio of this wikifolio, the wikifolio chart, all key figures and previous trades, register now - completely free of charge.

RegisterLogin

For the composition of the virtual portfolio click here.

More top wikifolios

Top Hedge

Ralph Markus Sonderhüsken

+19.8%
Ø-Perf. per year

BaumbergMomentum

Uwe Jaennert

+17.5%
Ø-Perf. per year

Trend und Momentum

Martin Winter

+11.9%
Ø-Perf. per year

Cybersecurity Innovators

Dirk Althaus

+24.0%
Ø-Perf. per year

Kissigs Nebenwerte Champions

Michael Kissig

+14.3%
Ø-Perf. per year

Investmentideen

Thomas Schreyer

+22.1%
Ø-Perf. per year

Marktsentiment

Florian Bub

+10.7%
Ø-Perf. per year

Nordstern

Jörn Remus

+24.6%
Ø-Perf. per year

Healthcare Demography

Arne Briest

+18.7%
Ø-Perf. per year