Register
Overview
News
Trading idea
Portfolio
Key figures
Trades

Cryoto Stock Explosion

Sebastian Richter

 | Moneyraiser78

Last Login: 12/21/2022

You want access to all the information?

To see the current portfolio of this wikifolio, the wikifolio chart, all key figures and previous trades, register now - completely free of charge.

RegisterLogin
-3.0%
since 12/20/2022
-
1 Year
-
Ø-Perf. per year
-2.5%
Max loss
-
Risk factor

Portfolio

Details
Calculated prices

Sell

Buy

in EUR

Certificate fee per year

0.95%

Performance fee

30%
Before a wikifolio can become investable, the following criteria must be fulfilled:
0 / 21 days of test period
0 / 10 Reservations
EUR 0 / 2,500 Reserved capital
Reserve now

I would invest the following amount

EUR 100

Tags

Feed

Trading Idea

Das Crypto Stock Expolsion basiert auf fundamenatlen Faktoren. Es wird versucht von der Wertentwicklung des Cryptosektors zu profitieren. Hierbei wird in ausgesuchte Cryptoaktien investiert. Dabei wird die Fundamentalanalyse gerangezogen sowie makroökonomische Trends werden versucht zu antizipieren.

This content is not available in the current language.

Master data

Symbol

WF04363456

Date created

12/20/2022

Index level

-

High watermark

100.0

Investment Universe

You want access to all the information?

To see the current portfolio of this wikifolio, the wikifolio chart, all key figures and previous trades, register now - completely free of charge.

RegisterLogin

For the composition of the virtual portfolio click here.

More top wikifolios

Relative Stärke Dow-Nasdaq-Werte

Michael Kranich

+10.7%
Ø-Perf. per year

Szew Grundinvestment

Simon Weishar

+25.4%
Ø-Perf. per year

It´s the brand stupid!

Philipp Haas

+10.2%
Ø-Perf. per year

Healthcare Demography

Arne Briest

+17.3%
Ø-Perf. per year

GroDiVal TrendInvest

Stefan Uhl

+23.2%
Ø-Perf. per year

UMBRELLA

Richard Dobetsberger

+30.4%
Ø-Perf. per year

Responsible Investing

Wolfgang Schwarz

+13.3%
Ø-Perf. per year

Substanz plus Soliditaet

Hardy Josef Hermann

+9.3%
Ø-Perf. per year

Special Investments 1

Ingo Reeps

+12.9%
Ø-Perf. per year