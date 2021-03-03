See all wikifolios
Schmitt und Kroeger Investments

GrowEarlobes

Performance

  • -0.2 %
    since 2021-02-20
  • -
    1 Year
  • -
    Ø-Performance per year
All fees have already been deducted

Risk

  • 0.0 %
    Maximum loss (to date)
  • 0.14×
    Risk factor
Trading Idea

Only long-term value-based investments that have undergone thorough analysis by Cornelius Schmitt and Ole Kroeger.

Investment selection always follows a 3-step process:
1. Through an extensive database, the intrinsic values of investment opportunities are calculated based on historical financial data (Cashflow, Balance Sheet, Income Statement, and more).
2. The resulting top 100 investment opportunities are ranked weekly and being qualitatively analyzed.
3. When both quantitative and qualitative meet our tight requirements, we buy them for getting bigger Earlobes. show more

Master data

Symbol
WF0BIGEARS
Date created
2021-02-20
Index level
High watermark
100.0

Rules

wikifolio labels

Investment Universe

Trader

GrowEarlobes
Registered since 2021-02-20
Decision making

  • Fundamental analysis

