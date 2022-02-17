BSN 2022
Performance
-0.6 %since 2022-02-16
-1 Year
-Ø-Performance per year
Risk
0.0 %Maximum loss (to date)
0.81×Risk factor
Buy 2022-02-16 at 08:20 pmUS92826C8394Price USD 228.245 9.8%
Trading Idea
This wikifolio follows the teachings of Warren Buffet and other successful investors from the United States. The aim is to outperform the S&P 500 index over the long term on a risk-adjusted basis and to access a wide range of investment opportunities based on the US stocks. show more
Master data
Symbol
|WF0BSN2022
Date created
|2022-02-16
|Index level
High watermark
|100.0
Rules
Investment Universe
Trader
Registered since 2022-01-28
Decision making
- Fundamental analysis
- Other analysis