See all wikifolios
Register
See all wikifolios

BSN 2022

Shiseido

Performance

  • -0.6 %
    since 2022-02-16
  • -
    1 Year
  • -
    Ø-Performance per year
All fees have already been deducted

Risk

  • 0.0 %
    Maximum loss (to date)
  • 0.81×
    Risk factor
Content after Login

You want access to all the information?

To see the current portfolio of this wikifolio and the wikiolio chart, register now – completely free of charge.

Register

Trading Idea

This wikifolio follows the teachings of Warren Buffet and other successful investors from the United States. The aim is to outperform the S&P 500 index over the long term on a risk-adjusted basis and to access a wide range of investment opportunities based on the US stocks. show more

Master data

Symbol
WF0BSN2022
Date created
2022-02-16
Index level
High watermark
100.0

Rules

wikifolio labels

Investment Universe

Trader

Shiseido
Registered since 2022-01-28
Show profile

Decision making

  • Fundamental analysis
  • Other analysis

Top wikifolios

Now investable

More wikifolios