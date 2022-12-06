Register
Overview
News
Trading idea
Portfolio
Key figures
Trades

China und Gold

Christian Berns

 | HeroEngine

Last Login: 12/06/2022

You want access to all the information?

To see the current portfolio of this wikifolio, the wikifolio chart, all key figures and previous trades, register now - completely free of charge.

RegisterLogin
+0.5%
since 12/05/2022
-
1 Year
-
Ø-Perf. per year
-0.3%
Max loss
-
Risk factor

Portfolio

Details
Calculated prices

Sell

Buy

in EUR

Certificate fee per year

0.95%

Performance fee

20%
Before a wikifolio can become investable, the following criteria must be fulfilled:
1 / 21 days of test period
1 / 10 Reservations
EUR 100 / 2,500 Reserved capital
Reserve now

I would invest the following amount

EUR 100

Tags

Feed

Trading Idea

Hallo, Ziel des wikifolios soll es sein eine überdurchschnittlich Rendite zu erwirtschaften. Dafür werden Aktien aus China oder mit starken Chinabezug erworben. Liquidität wird in Gold oder Cash investiert. Die Auswahl der Titel erfolgt primär nach fundamentalen Kriterien.

This content is not available in the current language.

Master data

Symbol

WF0CHINESE

Date created

12/05/2022

Index level

-

High watermark

100.0

Investment Universe

You want access to all the information?

To see the current portfolio of this wikifolio, the wikifolio chart, all key figures and previous trades, register now - completely free of charge.

RegisterLogin

For the composition of the virtual portfolio click here.

More top wikifolios

Invest Only In The Best!

Patrick Kranz

+13.1%
Ø-Perf. per year

Wasser - Rohstoff der Zukunft

Stefan Krick

+6.6%
Ø-Perf. per year

Aktien-Werte First

Wilhelm Reuss

+12.0%
Ø-Perf. per year

Dividende und Eigenkapital Deutschland

Holger Degener

+13.8%
Ø-Perf. per year

Szew Small Cap

Simon Weishar

+21.9%
Ø-Perf. per year

Selektion nach Leverm.(offensiv)

Thomas Spier

+17.4%
Ø-Perf. per year

GLOBAX - German Global Export

Sven Parplies

+13.1%
Ø-Perf. per year

Trend und Momentum (gehebelt)

Martin Winter

+13.0%
Ø-Perf. per year

Trendfolge&Trading

Dennis Raute

+8.4%
Ø-Perf. per year