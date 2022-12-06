China und Gold
+0.5%
since 12/05/2022
-
1 Year
-
Ø-Perf. per year
-0.3%
Max loss
-
Risk factor
PortfolioDetails
Sell
Buy
in EUR
0.95%
Certificate fee per year
20%
Performance fee
Before a wikifolio can become investable, the following criteria must be fulfilled:
1 / 21 days of test period
1 / 10 Reservations
EUR 100 / 2,500 Reserved capital
Reserve now
I would invest the following amount
EUR 100
Tags
Feed
Trading Idea
Hallo, Ziel des wikifolios soll es sein eine überdurchschnittlich Rendite zu erwirtschaften. Dafür werden Aktien aus China oder mit starken Chinabezug erworben. Liquidität wird in Gold oder Cash investiert. Die Auswahl der Titel erfolgt primär nach fundamentalen Kriterien.
This content is not available in the current language.
Master data
Symbol
WF0CHINESE
Date created
12/05/2022
Index level
-
High watermark
100.0