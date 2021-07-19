Eindhoven HighTech
Performance
-0.9 %since 2021-07-18
-1 Year
-Ø-Performance per year
Risk
-0.3 %Maximum loss (to date)
0.72×Risk factor
Recent eventsNo comments available
Buy 2021-07-18 at 05:12 pmNL0009538784Price EUR 162.040 16.2 %
No Trades available
Trading Idea
Eindhoven is the home of several leading High Tech companies. Wikifolio Eindhoven HighTech tracks the performance of this cluster.
Companies are Philips (healthcare), Signify (Lighting), NXP (Semiconductors), ASML (Semiconductors Equipment). Allocation is related to turn over of companies. show more
Master data
Symbol
|WF0EHVHTEC
Date created
|2021-07-18
|Index level
High watermark
|100.0
Rules
Investment Universe
Trader
Registered since 2021-07-18