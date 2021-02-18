See all wikifolios
Register
See all wikifolios

ETF Profiteure

Patrick Bayer
pattm

Performance

  • -1.3 %
    since 2021-02-18
  • -
    1 Year
  • -
    Ø-Performance per year
All fees have already been deducted

Risk

  • -
    Maximum loss (to date)
  • -
    Risk factor
Content after Login

You want access to all the information?

To see actual portfolio of this wikifolio, the performance-chart and sustainability-score please register now - for free.

Register

Trading Idea

Idee: Investment in Unternehmen, die vom ETF und Börsenboom aktiv profitieren.
Schaufelhersteller der ETF Branche.

Haltehorizont: mittel bis langfristig.
Investment weltweit. Fokus auf Einzelunternehmen - ggf. auch Investement in ETF. show more
This content is not available in the current language.

Master data

Symbol
WF0ETF2021
Date created
2021-02-18
Index level
High watermark
100.0

Rules

wikifolio labels

Investment Universe

Trader

pattm
Patrick Bayer
Registered since 2020-09-19
Show profile

Top wikifolios

Now investable

More wikifolios