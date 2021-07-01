See all wikifolios
InvestlikeFabi

InvestwithFabi

Performance

  • 0.0 %
    since 2021-07-01
  • -
    1 Year
  • -
    Ø-Performance per year
All fees have already been deducted

Risk

  • -0.3 %
    Maximum loss (to date)
  • 0.78×
    Risk factor
Trading Idea

Background and philosophy:

I have no professional background at all. I did not study finance, investments or anything like that. The idea was to make reliable steady annual profits with a few more risky small caps and a good amount of big players with dividends across most fields. I read five or six investment books and I am a big fan of Warren Buffet and long term investments.
For me the most important thing is to understand the companies and their products. That's why I haven't invested in any of the big banks for example. Their philosophy is to obscure to me, but that's just my opinion.
I also don't like short term trades, hyped stocks from forums like Reddit etc. and the big players that have no fundamental value like Tesla, Gamestop or Coinbase for example.

To be more specific:
I am very interested in technology and renewable energy. That's why this portfolio has a lot of those players. You can also find european real estate companies, and pharma. It is not completed yet, and probably never will be.
As you might be able to tell, there are a lot of german stocks. I am German. What a surprise! show more

Master data

Symbol
WF0FA11195
Date created
2021-07-01
Index level
High watermark
100.0

Rules

wikifolio labels

Investment Universe

Trader

InvestwithFabi
Registered since 2021-07-01
Decision making

  • Fundamental analysis
  • Other analysis

