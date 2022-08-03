LoginRegister
Overview
News
Trading idea
Portfolio
Key figures
Trades

LTP Global Invest

LTPExec

Last Login: 08/03/2022

0.0%
since 08/02/2022
-
1 Year
-
Ø-Perf. per year
0.0%
Max loss
0.00
Risk factor

Portfolio

Details
Calculated prices

Sell

Buy

in EUR

Certificate fee per year

0.95%

Performance fee

10%
Before a wikifolio can become investable, the following criteria must be fulfilled:
0 / 21 days of test period
0 / 10 Reservations
EUR 0 / 2,500 Reserved capital
We follow a simple investment strategy: we buy a high-performing, international index monthly, regardless of the price. We believe that over the long term, the accumulation factor will prevail. The LTP Global Invest Wikifolio invests exclusively in index certificates from well-known banks with an excellent reputation and volume. The index on which we primarily focus is the US American S&P500. We will buy on the 2nd of each month regardless of the price. All purchases are equally weighted and designed to be spread over the next 15-20 years.

Master data

Symbol

WF0GLO8723

Date created

08/02/2022

Index level

-

High watermark

100.0

Investment Universe

