Greatex Incubator

Greatex

Last Login: 08/05/2023

+2.3%
since 3/17/2023
+0.9%
Performance (1mo)
-
Volatility (max)
-0.9%
Max loss
-
Return/Risk

Portfolio chart

Certificate fee per year

0.95%

Performance fee

30%
Before a wikifolio can become investable, the following criteria must be fulfilled:
144 / 21 days of test period
0 / 10 Reservations
EUR 0 / 2,500 Reserved capital
Trading Idea

Greatex hyper - diversified investment vehicle enables investors to mitigate risk by participating in multiple markets and asset classes. Our investment approach fall into two broad categories: ​ Global macro and long-short equity for sub-strategy. Which Markets Do We invest in? * Global indexes * ETF’s * Stocks: US Shares, EU Shares.

Master data

Symbol

WF0GREATEX

Date created

03/17/2023

Index level

-

High watermark

102.2

Investment Universe

