Global Banks Active Equity
+0.5%
since 02/05/2023
-
1 Year
-
Ø-Perf. per year
-0.9%
Max loss
0.70
Risk factor
0.95%
Certificate fee per year
10%
Performance fee
Trading Idea
Active near-term selection of best globally systemic important banks of major economies based on fundamentals, momentum and capital adequacy. Aktive, kurzfristige Auswahl der besten global systemrelevanten Banken der wichtigsten Volkswirtschaften auf der Grundlage von Fundamentaldaten, Dynamik und Kapitaladäquanz.
Master data
Symbol
WF0GSIB100
Date created
02/05/2023
Index level
-
High watermark
100.3