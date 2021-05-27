Innovation and Next Generation

Trading Idea

Der Fokus liegt auf schnell-wachsenden Unternehmen mit sehr guter Zukunftsperspektive. Dabei wird vorrangig in innovative und Next-Generation Unternehmen investiert. Die folgenden Branchen werden avisiert:

- Cloud Computing & Cyber Security

- E-Commerce

- Blockchain & P2P

- Mobile Technology and Internet of Things

- Big Data

- 3D Printing

- Autonomous Transportation

- Robotics

- Space Exploration show more

This content is not available in the current language.