Innovation and Next Generation

FutureInvestor

Performance

  • +0.3 %
    since 2021-05-27
  • -
    1 Year
  • -
    Ø-Performance per year
All fees have already been deducted

Risk

  • -
    Maximum loss (to date)
  • 0.62×
    Risk factor
Trading Idea

Der Fokus liegt auf schnell-wachsenden Unternehmen mit sehr guter Zukunftsperspektive. Dabei wird vorrangig in innovative und Next-Generation Unternehmen investiert. Die folgenden Branchen werden avisiert:
- Cloud Computing & Cyber Security
- E-Commerce
- Blockchain & P2P
- Mobile Technology and Internet of Things
- Big Data
- 3D Printing
- Autonomous Transportation
- Robotics
- Space Exploration show more
This content is not available in the current language.

Master data

Symbol
WF0INNOGEN
Date created
2021-05-27
Index level
High watermark
100.0

Trader

FutureInvestor
Registered since 2019-12-17
