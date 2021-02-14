Mission 2030 - Long Term Trends
Performance
+71.5 %since 2020-03-13
-1 Year
-Ø-Performance per year
Risk
-15.5 %Maximum loss (to date)
0.87×Risk factor
Recent eventsNo comments available
Buy 2021-02-12 at 12:57 pmUS02156B1035Price EUR 96.830 5.2 %
Sell 2021-02-11 at 07:34 pmDE0005313506Price EUR 59.400 3.5 %
Trading Idea
Long-term investment in companies that serve the global trends of today and tomorrow with their products in a customer-oriented and efficient approach.
Investments are made purely in stocks.
The focus is on growth stocks, second-line stocks, but also the one or other turnaround speculation, if this can be assigned to a growth trend.
Companies are valued on the basis of their character using the DCF method, their NAV, or a fair P/E approach. High-growth shares are valued according to the Rule-of-40 and the EV/Sales ratio.
Master data
Symbol
|WF0LTT2030
Date created
|2020-03-13
|Index level
High watermark
|168.3
Rules
Investment Universe
Trader
Registered since 2015-11-08
Decision making
- Fundamental analysis