Skip to content
Register
Overview
News
Trading idea
Portfolio
Key figures
Trades

Dual Momentum - Gary Antonacci

Enzo Trovato

 | GlobalInvestTRG

Last Login: 06/27/2023

blank

You want access to all the information?

To see the current portfolio of this wikifolio, the wikifolio chart, all key figures and previous trades, register now - completely free of charge.

RegisterLogin
-0.4%
since 06/25/2023
-
1 Year
-
Ø-Perf. per year
-0.3%
Max loss
0.51
Risk factor

Portfolio chart

Details
wikifolio certificate

Sell

Buy

in EUR

Certificate fee per year

0.95%

Performance fee

5%
Before a wikifolio can become investable, the following criteria must be fulfilled:
1 / 21 days of test period
1 / 10 Reservations
EUR 500 / 2,500 Reserved capital
Reserve now

I would invest the following amount

EUR 100

Tags

Feed

Trading Idea

Deutsch: • Diese systembasierte Anlagestrategie fokussiert sich auf das Kombinieren der relativen Stärke und absolute Stärke, um Vermögenswerte mit starkem Momentum zu identifizieren und in diese zu investieren. • Technisch werden auf monatlicher Basis die logarithmischen Renditen der letzten 12 Monate zwischen drei ETFs verglichen und systembasiert nach absolutem und relativem Momentum klassifiziert. • Die folgenden 3 ETFs werden hierfür genutzt: 1) Breiter Markt: FTSE Developed World 2) Fokusmarkt: MSCI USA Small Cap Value 3) Anleihemarkt: $TIPS UCITS ETF (ACC) •Die Position wird immer zu 100% in einem der drei ETFs gehalten. • Das Ziel besteht darin, von Aufwärtstrends zu profitieren und Verluste in Abwärtstrends zu minimieren. English: • This system-based investment strategy focuses on combining relative strength and absolute strength to identify and invest in assets with strong momentum. • On a monthly basis, the logarithmic returns of the last 12 months are compared between three ETFs and classified according to absolute and relative momentum based on the strategy. • The following 3 ETFs are used for this purpose: 1) Broad-based Market: FTSE Developed World 2) Region Specific Market: MSCI USA Small Cap Value 3) Aggregate Bond Market: $TIPS UCITS ETF (ACC) • The position is always held 100% in one of the three ETFs. • The objective is to profit from uptrends and minimize losses in downtrends.

This content is not available in the current language.

Master data

Symbol

WF0MOMDUAL

Date created

06/25/2023

Index level

-

High watermark

100.0

Investment Universe

blank

You want access to all the information?

To see the current portfolio of this wikifolio, the wikifolio chart, all key figures and previous trades, register now - completely free of charge.

RegisterLogin

For the composition of the virtual portfolio click here.

More top wikifolios

Invest Only In The Best!

Patrick Kranz

+12.7%
Ø-Perf. per year

World's Best Brands

Yves Lienhard

+10.3%
Ø-Perf. per year

Aschenputtell

Gerold Dukat

+11.7%
Ø-Perf. per year

Trend und Momentum

Martin Winter

+11.4%
Ø-Perf. per year

Antizyklisch und Diversifiziert

Johannes Schildgen

+9.6%
Ø-Perf. per year

Investment in Wasserstoff Aktien

Arnd-Rüdiger Schwarz

+30.0%
Ø-Perf. per year

Carpe diem Aktientrading

Dirk Middendorf

+17.1%
Ø-Perf. per year

Typ Distressed Value

André Luger

+21.1%
Ø-Perf. per year

€uro am Sonntag Offensiv

Stephan Bauer

+5.6%
Ø-Perf. per year
Discover
  • Current wikifolios
  • Investment trends
  • wikifolio traders
Help
wikifolio
+49 (0) 211 247 907 70service@wikifolio.com
GTCImprintData protectionCookie declaration
2023 © wikifolio Financial Technologies AG