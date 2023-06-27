Dual Momentum - Gary Antonacci

Deutsch: • Diese systembasierte Anlagestrategie fokussiert sich auf das Kombinieren der relativen Stärke und absolute Stärke, um Vermögenswerte mit starkem Momentum zu identifizieren und in diese zu investieren. • Technisch werden auf monatlicher Basis die logarithmischen Renditen der letzten 12 Monate zwischen drei ETFs verglichen und systembasiert nach absolutem und relativem Momentum klassifiziert. • Die folgenden 3 ETFs werden hierfür genutzt: 1) Breiter Markt: FTSE Developed World 2) Fokusmarkt: MSCI USA Small Cap Value 3) Anleihemarkt: $TIPS UCITS ETF (ACC) •Die Position wird immer zu 100% in einem der drei ETFs gehalten. • Das Ziel besteht darin, von Aufwärtstrends zu profitieren und Verluste in Abwärtstrends zu minimieren. English: • This system-based investment strategy focuses on combining relative strength and absolute strength to identify and invest in assets with strong momentum. • On a monthly basis, the logarithmic returns of the last 12 months are compared between three ETFs and classified according to absolute and relative momentum based on the strategy. • The following 3 ETFs are used for this purpose: 1) Broad-based Market: FTSE Developed World 2) Region Specific Market: MSCI USA Small Cap Value 3) Aggregate Bond Market: $TIPS UCITS ETF (ACC) • The position is always held 100% in one of the three ETFs. • The objective is to profit from uptrends and minimize losses in downtrends.