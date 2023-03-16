MULTI DAY STRATEGY PRO
+7.5%
since 02/21/2023
-
1 Year
-
Ø-Perf. per year
-5.2%
Max loss
1.15
Risk factor
Portfolio chartDetails
Sell
Buy
in EUR
0.95%
Certificate fee per year
30%
Performance fee
Before a wikifolio can become investable, the following criteria must be fulfilled:
22 / 21 days of test period
0 / 10 Reservations
EUR 0 / 2,500 Reserved capital
Reserve now
I would invest the following amount
EUR 100
Feed
Trading Idea
The multi day strategy pro invests only on assets with a risk premium more than 1 or equal to one. Assets are selected on a discretionary basis based on: Multiples Margin profit Momentum Risk premium >1 Sector Market cap mid & large. The ideal trade is left working for more than 1 month with less frequency of trading activities focusing more on swings & hold positions.
Master data
Symbol
WF0MULTY20
Date created
02/21/2023
Index level
-
High watermark
104.1